The Jan. 6 committee and the spread of the 'big lie'

The second day of testimony in the Jan. 6 congressional hearings focused on the lies about the 2020 presidential election that led thousands of rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Testimony from former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien illustrated the steps the president took to spread doubts about the 2020 election results.

There were two groups of them, I called them my team and Rudy’s team. I didn’t mind being categorized as being part of “team normal” as reporters started to around that point in time. I didn’t think what was happening was honest or professional at that point in time.

The hearing also included testimonies from B.J. Pak, the former U.S. attorney for Northern Georgia, and Al Schmidt, the former Philadelphia city commissioner, explaining the various claims of election fraud they investigated and the threats they faced as a result.

We talk to a panel of experts and focus on the key takeaways from Monday’s hearings.

