© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former President Donald Trump faces arraignment in Miami

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published June 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in front of a judge on 37 federal charges. He was federally indicted last week on 37 counts, the majority of which are alleged violations of the Espionage Act.

He is accused of obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information and of storing classified documents at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

In the run up to the arraignment, Trump has called the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, calling Jack Smith “deranged” and repeated without any evidence his claims that he was the target of a political persecution.

Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark the second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Maya Garg