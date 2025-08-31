From the farm to the dinner table: This Colorado teacher demystifies food production

Mike Montgomery grew up in Denver, but visited relatives on their South Dakota ranch during the summer. That's where he saw what it took to grow wheat, corn, soybeans, and feed hay.

As a high school teacher in Littleton, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, he realized that most students don't have such firsthand knowledge of food production.

"That was readily apparent after a big snowstorm when the transport chain was interrupted and students complained about the lack of fruit and vegetables," Montgomery said.

To teach students where their food comes from, he incorporated "seed to table" lessons when he created the natural resources pathway at EPIC, his district's 2-year-old career campus. Today, students learn hydroponic farming techniques, sending the leafy greens they grow to district cafeterias and local food banks.

Montgomery, who was named 2025 Outstanding Teacher by the nonprofit Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom, talked to Chalkbeat about how his ADHD impacts his teaching style, what he loves about his beekeeping mini-course, and how he connected with an introvert teen.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Was there a moment when you decided to become a teacher?

Becoming a teacher was an evolution that developed over time, driven by my desire to spend my day talking about animals and plants. I have always liked the structure of the school day and the rhythm of the school year, so becoming a high school science teacher seemed to be a good fit in terms of the lifestyle I wanted to have and the work that I wanted to do.

How did your own experience in school influence your approach to teaching?

As a child, I had a splash of ADHD, so I gravitated toward learning experiences where I was using my hands, was up and doing things, and was creating some tangible piece of learning. Essentially, I wanted to do anything other than sit and listen to somebody talk. My teaching reflects that same learning style. I am continually looking to design learning experiences that give students opportunities to apply scientific content.

For example, each month, students in my water classes travel to the South Platte River to collect and analyze water samples, and report to the state on the water quality in our community. Getting outside, working in a riparian environment, and then doing relevant work back in the classroom brings about learning that is more impactful than hearing a lecture from me.

Tell us about a favorite lesson to teach.

The EPIC campus has an extended school year, so each June, teachers are given an opportunity to teach a mini-course on a subject related to their pathway. I have kept bee hives at home for a number of years, so I asked and was given the opportunity to teach a three-week course on beekeeping. Those weeks each June are probably my favorite because students who take the course are genuinely interested in the work. There is no credit offered or certification to be earned. They just want to learn about these amazing insects.

The hives remain on campus all year and are a continual topic of conversation. The presence of an apiary at school gives me another opportunity to teach and talk about the importance of pollinators.

What does the natural resources pathway at EPIC include, and why is it an important offering for high-schoolers?

The natural resources pathway includes two tracks: one on plant science and horticulture and the other on water quality management and conservation ecology. Career and technical education programs are important because they provide opportunities for adolescents to explore areas that they might be interested in after they graduate and allow them to earn college credit or industry certifications.

What's something happening in the community that affects what's going on in your classroom?

I learned early on in my teaching career that adolescents have no idea where their food comes from and how it gets to the dinner table. We are fortunate to have a hydroponics farm on the EPIC campus. Students, while learning the science behind plant growth, are involved with seeding, transplanting, and harvesting leafy greens for distribution to the cafeterias in the high schools for the creation of "EPIC" salads.

We also provide some produce to community food banks. The students take great pride in this work, knowing that they are providing for those in the community who might be facing food scarcity. The conversations we have in class have shifted beyond plant science to food production, distribution, and the need to reduce food waste. Talk about impactful lessons!

Tell us about a memorable time -- good or bad -- when contact with a student or their family changed your perspective or approach.

I learned early on in my career that forming good relationships with students was key to their success in my class. Those relationships start with having zero preconceived notions about the child walking into my room.

As a life science teacher, I have always had live animals in my classroom, and I like snakes. They don't smell, make noise, or demand a great deal of care, and when you bring one out, there is always a reaction from students. I had one boy in class who was introverted, did not seem to have a large circle of friends, and never appeared to have any interest in the lessons.

One day, he had to remain after class to finish classwork, and I had to tend to the reptiles. He asked to help, and "Whoa!" He knew all about snakes and showed me pictures of the ones he had at home. He opened up like never before. Humbled, I dropped my previous notions of his ability and allowed his strengths to be successful.

Tell us why and how you seek out conversations with students' families?

Those conversations can be a little awkward at first but lead to improved instruction because I can adapt my lessons to better differentiate learning. At conferences, I always ask parents what they do for a living. That gives me an opportunity to bring their knowledge and expertise into class. It also helps me understand the dynamics for the child. Do they need to work? Have they worked with their parents at their business? Are they home alone because of their parents' work schedule? What expectations do the parents have for the child? Those conversations help me identify the strengths and challenges that each student brings to class.

What are you reading for enjoyment?

I used to just read one book at a time, finish it, and move on to the next. Then I got a Kindle. Now, I jump around, usually among three books -- almost exclusively nonfiction. This is what's currently in my queue:

