'Travel with Rick Steves' comes to KUNC starting on June 1

KUNC is updating its Saturday programming to bring you "Travel with Rick Steves", an hour-long radio show that will transport you to various European locales.

"Travel with Rick Steves" will air every Saturday at 5 a.m. starting on June 1.

Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a small-group tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.

Here is the new KUNC schedule, with Rick Steves' show highlighted in blue on Saturdays at 5 a.m.