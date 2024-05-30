The News Roundup - International

Israeli Defense Force missiles hit a camp of displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Sunday, igniting an inferno. The Gaza Health Ministry said 45 people were killed, and more than 200 injured. Israeli Defense Force officials said two senior Hamas operatives were also killed. The Israeli government called the attack a “tragic mistake.” The White House says no red lines have been crossed.

The Haitian transitional council names former Prime MinisterGarry Conille as interim Prime Minister.U.S. brokeredtalks in Haiti securethe bodies of American missionaries killed last week.

And a look ahead toelections in Mexico, and results in India and South Africa. And, panda diplomacy is back.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5