Sunday Puzzle: Double take, famous names with repeated letters

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a famous person in which the first two letters of the first name are the same as the last two letters of the last name. I'll give you the repeated letters and categories of the people. You tell me who they are.



Ex. GE, Oscar winner for Best Actress --> Geraldine Page (winner for the 1985 movie "The Trip to Bountiful")

RO, Oscar winner for Best Actor (in "Raging Bull") SA, Seven-time M.L.B. All-Star (primarily with the Chicago Cubs) EL, Writer and Peace Nobelist (author of "Night" and other works on the Holocaust) MA, Former White House daughter AN, Woman who taught Helen Keller [one name:] BA, queen consort in the Bible (wife of David, mother of Solomon) LO, Comic actor of old Hollywood (partner of Bud Abbott)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a classic American author, whose first and last names are each one syllable. The last name, when said aloud, sounds like part of the body. Insert the letters AS into the first name, and you'll get the location of this body part. Who is the author?

Challenge answer: Bret Harte (breast, heart)

Winner: Stan Durey of Anacortes, Washington

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a state capital. Inside it in consecutive letters is the first name of a popular TV character of the past. Remove that name, and the remaining letters in order will spell the first name of a popular TV game show host of the past. What is the capital and what are the names?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET.



