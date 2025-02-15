A protest song by Venezuelan rappers asks Trump not to deport them

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Many immigrants are pushing back against President Trump's crackdown on migrants in the country without legal status, and a new song has become something of a rallying cry. This song, "Donaltron," is sung by a group of Venezuelans, as NPR's Sergio Martìnez-Beltrán brings us the story.

SERGIO MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN, BYLINE: OK, you need to listen to this sick beat.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DONALTRON")

JUNIOR CALDERA AND DAVICITO59 AND LUXOR: (Singing in Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: The song is called "Donaltron." That's how many Spanish-language speakers call President Donald Trump. The artists go by Junior Caldera, Davicito (speaking Spanish) and Luxor - all Venezuelans. And the song has many powerful lyrics.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DONALTRON")

CALDERA AND DAVICITO59 AND LUXOR: (Singing in Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: "I contribute to this nation. I follow the law," the song goes. "I work in construction. I don't deserve to be deported."

Luxor, a 23-year-old artist who just moved to Orlando, is the creator of the song. He tells me "Donaltron" is the product of his side hustle. Luxor went to wait outside a California Home Depot to find work as a day laborer, but after waiting and waiting, no one picked him up.

LUXOR: (Speaking Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: "I couldn't find work and I got this idea in my head that I had to create a song," he says. He was hoping to become famous and live off his music. Part of the song mirrors his immigration journey.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DONALTRON")

CALDERA AND DAVICITO59 AND LUXOR: (Singing in Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: "God, guide Donald Trump so he doesn't (speaking Spanish)." He's referring to CBP One, a mobile app used by asylum-seekers to schedule entry into the U.S. while they wait for their asylum claim to be heard. That's how Luxor got into the country, but Trump shut down the app on his first day in office.

The music video of "Donaltron" is crazy. There's a mock arrest by immigration officers. There's booty shaking, and there's a guy wearing a mask of President Trump dancing dembow like a pro.

LUXOR: (Speaking Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: "The song is a comedy with a conscience," Luxor says, adding immigrants relate to it because the lyrics express a reality many of them have lived. Here's Davicito 59, one of the singers.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DONALTRON")

DAVICITO59: (Singing in Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: "I went through the (speaking Spanish) and was not eaten by jaguars," he sings. "I fought crocodiles and escaped from the military."

Venezuelans are one of the fastest-growing immigrant groups in the U.S., and now the ones with a viral song. Luxor, the main writer of the song, may now have a viral TikTok hit, but he's not quitting his day job at a hot dog stand. He still has to get WiFi from a parking lot hot spot.

LUXOR: (Speaking Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: He says everything is possible. "I'm still looking for WiFi and making all of my dreams a reality, spreading a message."

So let's end this story with how Donaltron ends.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DONALTRON")

CALDERA AND DAVICITO59 AND LUXOR: (Singing in Spanish)

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: "Donald Trump, please, let's love each other." More of a plea than a hope, as the president continues to promise mass deportations.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DONALTRON")

CALDERA AND DAVICITO59 AND LUXOR: (Singing in Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ BELTRÁN: Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, NPR News, Austin.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DONALTRON")

