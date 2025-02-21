© 2025
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Life as a new state lawmaker

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Lucas Brady Woods,
Bente Birkeland
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:25 PM MST
Colorado Rep. Yara Zokaie (left) is wearing a black and grey plaid suit jacket and has long straight dark hair. Rep. Dusty Johnson (right) stands slightly out of focus in the foreground, has blonde hair, and is wearing a black and white striped jacket. Both are laughing.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
Colorado Reps. Yara Zokaie (left) and Dusty Johnson stand outside of Capitol committee chambers in between hearings. Feb. 19, 2025.

Nearly a third of Colorado's 65 House members are new to the statehouse this year. They come from all walks of life and bring a variety of experiences to their new jobs, which, in the end, will likely shape the policy proposals they bring to the chamber floor. It’s a demanding job, with a steep learning curve.

On this episode, CPR’s Bente Birkeland and KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods introduce us to two new legislators, from very different backgrounds — Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Republican from Fort Morgan, and Rep. Yara Zokaie, a Democrat from Fort Collins. They share what drove them to public service, how they are adjusting to their new jobs and titles, and how their personal experiences influence their legislative priorities.

Read a profile of both lawmakers here.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music is by Brad Turner.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
News PurplishColorado Capitol News AlliancePoliticsDusty JohnsonYara ZokaieColorado Legislature
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Statehouse Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol. I cover the legislature, the governor, and government agencies.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
