Purplish: Life as a new state lawmaker

Nearly a third of Colorado's 65 House members are new to the statehouse this year. They come from all walks of life and bring a variety of experiences to their new jobs, which, in the end, will likely shape the policy proposals they bring to the chamber floor. It’s a demanding job, with a steep learning curve.

On this episode, CPR’s Bente Birkeland and KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods introduce us to two new legislators, from very different backgrounds — Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Republican from Fort Morgan, and Rep. Yara Zokaie, a Democrat from Fort Collins. They share what drove them to public service, how they are adjusting to their new jobs and titles, and how their personal experiences influence their legislative priorities.

Read a profile of both lawmakers here.

