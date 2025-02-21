The Catch Up: State tax filings update, the King Soopers strike ends, and a wolf kills a cow in Jackson County

The Catch Up: Feb. 17-21, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

After a delay, the state revenue department is processing tax filings now

The Colorado Department of Revenue expects to start processing 2024 individual tax returns this week after a delayed e-filing rollout. The Denver Post reports the department usually starts accepting state filings by late January. This year, there's been a lag because of dozens of new changes being made to the tax code. State officials said they're learning from this year's snags so they can be more efficient next year.

King Soopers worker strike ends as both sides agree to return to bargaining table

Scott Franz / KUNC King Soopers worked stand outside the company's Edgewater location. Thousands of workers started striking on Thursday.

King Soopers workers ended their strike Monday after reaching a temporary agreement with Kroger, which owns the grocery store. Members of the UFCW Local 7 union, as well as King Soopers officials, agreed to end the strike and return to the bargaining table. Workers at more than 75 King Soopers stores went on strike on Feb. 6, following a breakdown in contract negotiations. The return-to-work agreement stipulates that workers will not lose health care benefits in April, and all workers were required to return for scheduled shifts by Thursday.

Longmont lawmaker resigns amid claim she made up a letter to ethics investigation

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun via Colorado Capitol News Alliance State Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont, in the Colorado Senate on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

A Democratic state Senator who was being investigated for her treatment of legislative aides is stepping down from the statehouse . Sonya Jaquez Lewis of Boulder County announced her resignation on Facebook. She was facing an ethics investigation over allegations that she created a hostile workplace for some of her aides. For her part, Jaquez Lewis has said she was being scapegoated for other workplace issues at the capitol. Democratic leaders had already banned her from serving on any legislative committees this session. She was in her second and final term in the Senate. In her Facebook post, Jaquez Lewis did not mention the investigation. Instead, she announced she's taking a new role with a non-profit focused on empowering women and LGBTQ leaders internationally.

Young Tracks staffers terminated over child abuse allegations; investigation continues

The executive director of a Steamboat Springs preschool has been removed amid an investigation into alleged child abuse at the facility. According to the Steamboat Pilot , the Young Tracks board of directors said in a statement that Kim Martin and some staff members no longer work for the preschool. Martin was named in a state order shutting down the facility, having allegedly known about physical abuse and interfered with parents who wanted to report it. A criminal investigation into the matter is underway. One staff member was arrested last week. The Colorado Department of Early Childhood says it’s working to assist families in finding alternative care.

Part of Douglas Road will get a facelift

Fort Collins Larimer County is moving forward with a road project after releasing a preliminary design for CR 54 (Douglas Road), just north of Fort Collins.

Larimer County has announced plans to overhaul County Road 54 aka Douglas Road. The stretch from CR 17 to State Highway 1 needs pavement repairs and safety improvements. A preliminary design of the project includes wider shoulders for cyclists and pedestrians, and dedicated turn lanes for homes and neighborhoods along the road. Culverts and irrigation ditch crossings will also be updated. Construction is expected to start in the next few years depending on available funding.

Cow killer is not one of the state’s reintroduced wolves

John And Karen Hollingsworth/USFWS



A gray wolf pictured on August 19, 2010. Colorado says it is on track to release 10-15 gray wolves on the West Slope in late December, 2023.



A wolf is to blame for a cow killed earlier this month in Jackson County. But state wildlife officials say the wolf wasn’t part of Colorado’s reintroduction program. According to CPW , none of the reintroduced wolves with collared GPS trackers were in the area at the time of the attack. Officials aren’t sure where the wolf came from, but in the past, wolves have entered the state from Wyoming. Officials are now working with ranchers in the area on non-lethal measures to protect livestock. The wolf behind the depredation is also not believed to be the recently reported out-of-state traveler in Moffat County.

Wintering monarchs are in decline and Colorado researchers want to help

Picasa / Butterfly Pavilion Monarch butterflies gather by the millions each winter in the mountainous forests of central Mexico. But their numbers are dwindling. A new project involving Colorado researchers aims to strengthen this wintering habitat.

Monarch butterflies migrate south in the winter to the warmth of California and Mexico. But in recent years, scientists there have noticed sharp declines . The monarchs fly up to 3,000 miles to reach their winter destinations. The insects from the eastern part of the U.S. and some along the Rockies gather by the millions in the mountain forests of central Mexico. The butterflies are at risk because of habitat loss, pesticides and climate change. They’re being considered for protection under the Endangered Species Act. Butterfly Pavilion in Denver is partnering with the Mexican government on a new conservation project. They aim to plant 100,000 Oyamel fir trees which shelter butterfly colonies all winter. The restoration work begins this summer in Mexico.

Loveland responders pull a horse from icy water

Firefighters rescued a horse from a frozen pond this week at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch west of Loveland. The horse had broken through the ice and was unable to climb out. It was trapped for about 45 minutes before help arrived. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority used straps to pull the horse back onto solid ice and then moved it to a barn to warm up. This was the second large animal rescue by local emergency responders this year.

