The Catch Up: A state legal fund, preparing for tariffs and being bear aware

The Catch Up: April 7 - 11, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

State officials propose legal fund to challenge the federal government

David Zalubowski/AP / AP The State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Denver.

Colorado lawmakers are setting aside $4 million to fight President Trump’s administration in court. The measure is moving through the legislature alongside next year’s budget. The money would reimburse the Attorney General’s Office for legal costs, including outside lawyers, to fight federal funding cuts. It could also be used to defend officials against criminal charges associated with their jobs. The Trump administration has threatened to jail officials who block its agenda. The state is already involved in two dozen suits against the federal government.

Tariff hikes could hit outdoor recreation brands hard, industry warns

City of Fort Collins Joe and Melissa Basta in the Tellus store. The brand opened for business two years ago.

Outdoor recreation is a major industry in our region. And most of the gear we use outside is manufactured overseas. The evolving trade war is a major concern for the industry. Tariffs could hit outdoors companies hard . That’s because the clothes and equipment used to go hiking, fishing or hunting require technical manufacturing done in other countries. President Trump lowered tariff increases for most countries on Wednesday pending negotiations, except for China, which he singled out for more hikes. That means the outdoors industry is still watching closely.

Colorado Business Confidence Index at lowest point since COVID

(audio)Colorado business leaders’ confidence in the economy is at its third lowest point ever recorded. That’s according to new data from the University of Colorado. The Business Confidence Index measures expectations for the national and state economies over the next six months. Respondents evaluate sales, profits, hiring and expenditures. The new survey showed the second-largest drop in confidence in over 20 years. Brian Lewandowski with the Leeds School of Business told KUNC participants expressed concerns about recent actions by the White House, such as sweeping tariffs. The new survey's findings echo declines in confidence during COVID-19 and the Great Recession.

Sec. of State Jena Griswold announces AG run

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP FILE - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold is running to be Colorado’s next attorney general. The Democrat made the announcement Monday, saying she’ll stand up to President Trump and fight for working and middle-class families. Griswold is term-limited in her current job overseeing elections. She’s the third Democrat to launch a bid for attorney general. The other candidates include Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty and former House Speaker Crisanta Duran.

Oil and gas incident leads to evacuations, closes Galeton Elementary

Google Maps Emergency officials evacuated an area around WCR 51 and 72. A meeting for the community is set for Thursday night.

Activity at an oil and gas facility in Weld County yesterday led to evacuations and a school closure this week. Officials have not specified what happened at a Chevron Well Pad in Galeton northeast of Greeley. But a large white plume could be seen rising from the site on Monday morning. Company officials say the well is primarily releasing water with some oil and gas and they are monitoring air quality. Weld County residents within a half-mile radius were evacuated and nearby Galeton Elementary School was forced to close for the rest of the week. The site is now under the jurisdiction of the Weld County Office of Emergency Management.

A third case of measles reported in Colorado

Mary Conlon / AP Matt Caldwell, left, a Lubbock Fire Department official, administers a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to Clair May, 61, at the Lubbock Health Department, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. Colorado is preparing for the virus to spread further.

Colorado public health officials confirmed a second case of measles Monday, in an infant who lives in Denver. The baby’s family recently traveled to a part of Mexico experiencing a measles outbreak. A third case reported later this week was said to be in a person who did not travel internationally. Public health officials say vaccination is the best way to stay healthy. Anyone who has been exposed should pay attention to possible symptoms for three weeks.

Authorities seeking suspects who copped copious cannabis

Colorado State Patrol is looking for suspects in the burglary of 600 pounds of marijuana from an evidence trailer. The weed heist happened last week in Arapahoe County. Officials say burglars used power tools to cut locks. State Patrol is searching for two vehicles believed to be connected. An investigation into security at the evidence facility is underway. The stolen marijuana was not part of an active court case.

A reminder to Boulderites: beware of bears

Victor Schendel / Colorado Parks and Wildlife A black bear at State Forest State Park.