Elementary students are struggling with math. Could better teacher prep programs improve scores?

A significant number of students across our region are struggling with math. But a teachers’ organization says it might not just be about students having trouble with learning math – it might also have to do with how they’re being taught math skills.

Nationally, almost 25% of 4th graders lack basic math proficiency, based on 2024 figures from the National Assessment of Education Progress . That trend holds across our region.

Colorado (23%), Idaho (24%), Montana (22%), Utah (21%) and Wyoming (17%) had the scores slightly better than the national average. But in Nevada (28%), Arizona (39%) and New Mexico (38%), a larger percentage of students lack basic math skills.

“One in four 4th graders, roughly 800,000 students, struggle to learn math,” said National Council on Teacher Quality President Heather Peske. “We know right now across our country students are not showing enough skill and knowledge in math. And this is harming their future prospects.”

The National Council on Teacher Quality is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that studies teacher effectiveness. It recently put out a report that says a key improvement needed is good teacher preparation.

The group’s report looked at elementary teacher preparation programs around the country, both at undergraduate and graduate levels. It measured two main criteria: How much time was devoted to teaching math concepts and how much time was spent teaching them how to teach math.

“We liken it to a basketball player and a coach,” said Peske. “The player can follow directions but the coach needs to understand the bigger picture – the why behind every move. Similarly, teachers need to know more than just how to follow the steps in math, they need to know why those steps work. And so, getting strong teacher preparation gives them the knowledge of mathematics, the knowledge of the content and also teaches them how to be strong math teachers.”

The organization found that only 1 in 8 schools met their recommended minimums for teacher prep. According to them, figures for Mountain West states were mixed and show a need for improvement.

Montana and Utah scored high marks – mostly A+, A, or B – for all its university programs except for one. Wyoming, which has just undergraduate and graduate programs at one school – the University of Wyoming – scored an A+ and B, respectively for those programs.

Meanwhile, Nevada scored no higher than a B at any of its four schools, and many of New Mexico’s university programs were rated at C or D.

Early math competency has a direct effect on earnings and future success, she continued.

“So math skills are really critical for student success both in school and also later in life,” she said. “And strong, effective math teachers at the elementary level are essential to improving students' math results.”

