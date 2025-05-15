Heat risk for pregnant mothers has increased in the Mountain West because of climate change

Extreme heat can affect the health of pregnant mothers. A new study released this week shows the warming climate is adding to that risk, and several states in our region — including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah —are leading the way.

One of the most significant findings from the study by nonprofit advocacy group Climate Central is that excessive exposure to heat can lead to premature births.

Climate Central Vice President of Science Kristina Dahl said heat incidents can have lasting effects on the baby and the mother. It’s exacerbated by their “socio-economic vulnerability.” Air conditioning, or the lack of it, in areas that are experiencing hotter summers is important.

“So people who have less access to cooling, have less of an infrastructure around preventative health care, tend to be more at risk when it comes to extreme heat exposure,” said Dahl.

Lower- income women are disproportionately affected. And that’s particularly true when you look at the statistics for Black and brown women in the United States, said Dahl.

In our region, Utah experienced the most additional “pregnancy heat-risk days” during the past five years. Overall, the study shows Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico experienced among the highest number of “pregnancy heat-risk” days in the country.

It’s important for pregnant women to understand heat can be more than just a discomfort, said Dahl.

“Being aware that extreme heat exposure can increase your risk of pregnancy complications is a good first step and then talking with your health care provider about things you can do to stay safe,” she said.

