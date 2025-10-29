© 2025
Judge extends block on federal worker layoffs during shutdown

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hanna Merzbach
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:33 PM MDT
A wooden gavel with a gold stripe in the middle against a white background.
Rumble Press
/
Flickr
A California judge blocked further layoffs during the shutdown until a lawsuit is resolved.

A judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking layoffs of some federal workers during the shutdown. That includes about 2,000 Interior Department employees.

District Court Judge Susan Illston opened an Oct. 28 hearing by sharing anecdotes of some of the people being affected, such as an Air Force veteran who just got a kidney transplant and is terrified of losing health insurance.

"It's important to remember that there are human faces on all the actions that we are discussing this morning,” Illston continued, “and that they're having tremendous impacts on people.”

At least about 1 in 5 of the Interior workers targeted by layoffs could be in the Mountain West. Those 395 employees work for science centers or in regional land and water management.

That’s according to documents Illston ordered the federal government to file. They detail proposed cuts to offices, but only those with union members since unions filed the suit, saying members could suffer “irreparable harm.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought has said these layoffs are just a “snapshot” and the government planned to lay off “north of 10,000.” The court documents only account for about 4,000 layoffs, half of which are at the Interior Department.

“The actual number is certainly larger, potentially much bigger,” said Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the nonprofit Center for Western Priorities, which has been pushing back against the waves of layoffs that started early this year.

He said these proposed cuts could devastate science and smaller national parks, along with continuing to lower morale.

“I certainly can't blame anyone who's like, ‘Nope, this is not for me. Time to get out,’” Weiss said.

The Trump administration maintains that its actions are legal. It has said the cuts are intended to punish Democrats and that the shutdown provides an opportunity for layoffs.

Illston has blocked further layoffs during the shutdown until the lawsuit is resolved.

Mountain West State
Minimum Number of Interior Department Layoffs
Departments
Arizona
48
Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation
Colorado
199
Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, U.S. Geological Survey
Idaho
48
Bureau of Land Management
Montana
2
Bureau of Reclamation
Nevada
3
Bureau of Reclamation
Utah
93
Bureau of Land Management
Wyoming
2
Bureau of Reclamation

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
Tags
MWNB
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach