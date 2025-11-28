Colorado Parks offer "Fresh Air Friday" as an alternative to shop till you drop

Many people chase their turkey hangover with the consumer frenzy that is Black Friday. But there's another "deal" that state parks and wildlife officials want you to know about - "Fresh Air Friday."

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Entry to all state parks is free Friday, November 28.

"(Fresh Air Friday) is a great opportunity for Coloradoans and out-of-state visitors to take advantage of free access to the parks, try a new outdoor recreation activity, and spend time with loved ones," said Governor Polis in a Colorado Parks and Wildlife press release.

Perhaps you're feeling stuffed after Thanksgiving and could use a hike or mountain bike excursion? Or after all that family time, doesn't a peaceful retreat into nature sound nice?

"Focus more on outdoor recreation, building memories with their families, and not just so focused on the stress of Black Friday sales," said Bridget O'Rourke with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"Stone's throw" state parks on the Front Range

Lory

Boyd Lake

Saint Vrain

Eldorado Canyon

Close to Denver

Chatfield

Cherry Creek

Barr Lake

Golden Gate Canyon

Out East

North Sterling

Jackson Lake

Northwestern Colorado

State Forest

Stagecoach

Yampa River

Steamboat Lake

Elkhead Reservoir

Colorado has over 40 state parks, and you can find them all here.

