Check out the new coins the US Mint unveiled for next year’s semiquincentennial

The U.S. Mint unveiled new designs for coins to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. The coins will be released next year as part of the Semiquincentennial Circulating Coin Program.

The unique coins include new artwork on both sides of the dime, five new quarter designs and a half-dollar. To celebrate the anniversary, each coin will have the dates 1776 and 2026.

“The designs on these historic coins depict the story of America’s journey toward a ‘more perfect union,’ and celebrate America’s defining ideals of liberty,” said Acting Mint Director Kristie McNally in a press release. “We hope to offer each American the opportunity to hold our nation’s storied 250 years of history in the palms of their hands as we Connect America through Coins.”

The plan for the temporary redesign was approved by President Trump during his first term as part of the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020.

1 of 7 — coins 2.png U.S. Mint 2 of 7 — coins 4.png U.S. Mint 3 of 7 — coins 5.png U.S. Mint 4 of 7 — coins 6.png U.S. Mint 5 of 7 — coins 3.png U.S. Mint 6 of 7 — coins 7.png U.S. Mint 7 of 7 — coins 8.png U.S. Mint

There are four different places coins are minted in the U.S., with the majority coming from Philadelphia and Denver. Coins are also produced in San Francisco and at West Point, New York.

Earlier this year, the federal government decided to eliminate the penny . The decision had bipartisan support, including from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who explained that the expense of creating a penny no longer made sense financially.

Eliminating the penny will help save people money and support our environment, since producing them leads to poorer air quality and large extractions of key minerals. Let's take this step to save taxpayer money, meet the needs of consumers, and better protect our environment. pic.twitter.com/sX23Kq9L7j — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) February 10, 2025

Officials with the U.S. Mint say next year’s anniversary coins will come at no expense to taxpayers.

