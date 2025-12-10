© 2025
Check out the new coins the US Mint unveiled for next year’s semiquincentennial

KUNC
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:30 PM MST
Four rows of coins with different images including people, ships and bells.
U.S. Mint
The new coins for 2026. The coins will be released next year to celebrate the nation's semiquincentennial.

The U.S. Mint unveiled new designs for coins to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. The coins will be released next year as part of the Semiquincentennial Circulating Coin Program.

The unique coins include new artwork on both sides of the dime, five new quarter designs and a half-dollar. To celebrate the anniversary, each coin will have the dates 1776 and 2026.

“The designs on these historic coins depict the story of America’s journey toward a ‘more perfect union,’ and celebrate America’s defining ideals of liberty,” said Acting Mint Director Kristie McNally in a press release. “We hope to offer each American the opportunity to hold our nation’s storied 250 years of history in the palms of their hands as we Connect America through Coins.”

The plan for the temporary redesign was approved by President Trump during his first term as part of the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020.

Two coins, one shows a woman called liberty, the other is an eagle.

Two coins, one with George Washington's face, the other a Continental Army soldier

Two coins, one with Thomas Jefferson, the other is the cracked Liberty Bell

A coin with James Madison on one side and Independence Hall on the other.

Two coins, one shows two Pilgrims, the other is their ship, the Mayflower

Two coins, one is president Lincoln, the other shows to arms reaching out to embrace

Two coins, one shows Lady Liberty, the other is the torch being passed.


There are four different places coins are minted in the U.S., with the majority coming from Philadelphia and Denver. Coins are also produced in San Francisco and at West Point, New York.

Earlier this year, the federal government decided to eliminate the penny. The decision had bipartisan support, including from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who explained that the expense of creating a penny no longer made sense financially.

Officials with the U.S. Mint say next year’s anniversary coins will come at no expense to taxpayers.