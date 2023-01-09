By John Herrick, Boulder Reporting Lab

The city is planning to fully reopen the downtown Boulder Public Library on Monday, Jan. 9, with some notable changes to bathroom access and likely security, city officials said. The library was closed on Dec. 20 following tests showing contamination for methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant that is often smoked. The Meadows, George Reynolds and North Boulder library branches remain fully open. City officials said the library was able to reopen after extensive cleaning of carpets, walls and HVAC systems throughout the building, and after new testing confirmed contamination outside the restrooms meets state regulations on methamphetamine cleanup. The bathrooms will remain closed for continued cleaning for several weeks.