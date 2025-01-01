Christina Cooper

I joined the team at KUNC & The Colorado Sound in August 2025 as Major Gifts Officer after an 11 year tenure at United Way of Larimer County. I’ve spent my entire career in nonprofit development serving missions focused on animal welfare, human services, early care and education, and youth literacy.

Following the recission of federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, I’m thrilled to shift my focus to support public media and access to quality news, journalism, and music discovery across the Front Range and beyond.

When I’m not fundraising for community projects and initiatives, I enjoy running, camping, and spending time with my family. I’m married to my high school sweetheart and best friend, Jason, and together we are raising two amazing little girls.