Kodak Alaris building sells for $23M in Windsor area

Kodak Alaris LLC has sold its buildings on the former Eastman Kodak Co. campus for $23 million, one of the final pieces of the camera product company that once employed more than 3,500 at the site.

At the same time, Kodak Alaris is maintaining and growing operations at the site, said Jon Bostock, company CEO. The company now employs 100 people at the facility at 9952 Eastman Park Drive, which produces media kits used in Kodak Moments photo kiosks around the world, Bostock said. Kodak Alaris is a separate company from Eastman Kodak Co., which at one time had 3 million square feet of space at the Windsor campus.

“The Colorado facility has played an important role for our Kodak Moments business for decades and will continue to do so,” Bostock told BizWest in an email Wednesday.

The buyer for the property was MAG Capital Partners, doing business as Eastman Park Ind LLC, 3889 Maple Ave., Suite 500, Dallas, Texas. MAG Capital is a private investment firm focused on industrial real estate.

In all, the company has around 1,000 employees globally, about half of which are in the United States, Bostock said.

At the site, the Weld County Assessor’s Office shows a manufacturing building of 33,142 square feet; another manufacturing building of 186,668 square feet; an office building of 37,220 square feet; and a mechanical “penthouse” of 3,772 square feet, among others.

The sale comes a little more than a year after Carestream Health Inc.’s operation closed at an adjacent property, eliminating 236 jobs. Carestream produces medical-imaging systems and started in 2007 after private-equity firm Onex Corp. paid $2.35 billion for Kodak’s Health Group.

In June, an entity controlled by Windsor developer Martin Lind acquired the dormant Carestream Health Inc. property in unincorporated Weld County.

Vima OZ LLC paid $3.5 million for the 438-acre property, which includes five buildings totaling about 1.4 million square feet, along with hundreds of acres of industrial land. The May 30 purchase came with shares of the Whitney Ditch, as well as assignment of a water lease for the Davis and Consolidated Law Seepage Ditch.

The Carestream properties, virtually surrounded by Windsor’s town limits, include the street addresses of 2000 Howard Smith Ave. W. and 2000 Howard Smith Ave. E. and are located east of Colorado Highway 257, south of Eastman Park Drive.