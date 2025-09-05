Connie Dohn

Connie is responsible for the financial health of Dohn Construction and oversees the fully integrated accounting system as well as the company’s financial reporting. As a Certified Public Accountant, Connie holds a BS in Business Administration with 40 years of experience in the accounting and auditing fields. Connie handles risk management and assessment, accounts receivable and payable, and coordinates job costing and field reporting. Although the business keeps Connie busy, she still finds time to serve on many boards throughout Northern Colorado. Connie is also an avid bike rider and enjoys spending her free time on the mountain roads in Northern Colorado. Connie lives in Fort Collins with her husband and Co-Founder of Dohn Construction, Doug, and they have four daughters and five grandchildren.