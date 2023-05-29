A show featuring art from the Rocky Mountain Region is now open at the Museum of Arts Fort Collins

A new exhibit featuring artwork from the Rocky Mountain region is now open to the public at the Museum of Art Fort Collins. It features paintings, printmaking, sculptures and many more kinds of artwork from 46 artists who were selected for the juried show. While the show features artwork from the Rocky Mountain region, many of the artists in the show are from the Fort Collins and Denver areas.

The juror for this show, Merry Scully, is also the director of the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art, California State University, San Bernardino. Scully said the exhibit includes imagery and abstract paintings that represent stories.

“It just goes to show that there seems to be a lot of support for the arts here in Fort Collins. A great deal,” she said, “I think the artists in the show are a great representation of the riches of artists and the arts community in the Rocky Mountain region.”

Museum of Fort Collins Executive Director Lisa Hatchadoorian said she’s very satisfied with the way the artists were selected and all met the criteria for the exhibition of being a contemporary artist of the Rocky Mountain region.

"It's a very interesting exhibition, to be able to look at the state of contemporary art, all different mediums in the West," said Hatchadoorian.

The juried exhibition will showcase artwork from Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming and was selected over the course of three years.The pieces will feature a wide spectrum of different thematic materials, from traditional to new styles.

The Museum of Art Fort Collins is running the Rocky Mountain Triennial Exhibition now through August 6th.

More information can be found online at moafc.org.

