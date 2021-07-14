© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Morgan County 96.7 translator continues to be off the air due to equipment damage. We are working to restore our signal. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »
Environment
mwnb_map_v2.png
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

EPA Proposes Listing PFAS As Drinking Water Contaminants

Wyoming Public Radio | By Maggie Mullen
Published July 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM MDT
PFAS are substances found in firefighting foams and protective gear.
PFAS are substances found in firefighting foams and protective gear.

On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency included a category of chemicals known as PFAS in a new draft list of water contaminants.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of more than 4,700 man-made chemicals, and they can be found in household products, like non-stick pans, rain jackets, candy wrappers, and pizza boxes. They're also known as "forever chemicals," since they stick around for a very long time—including in the human body. They can also cause health problems.

The EPA is proposing to include PFAS in its list of water contaminants, and that lays the groundwork for potential regulation down the road.

"This is a really promising move from the federal level," said Anna Reade, with the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Because before, whether or not you had data on these chemicals on whether they were in your drinking water, depended on local government or state governments taking the charge to actually require testing."

The draft proposes to monitor for some PFAS in drinking water to get a better idea of how prevalent they are, and who is being exposed to them.

The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) of 1974 requires the EPA to issue a new list every five years of unregulated contaminants to be monitored by public water systems. In a previous cycle, some PFAS chemicals were tested, but Reade said the reporting limits were really high.

"So we didn’t get really good data from that test," she said. "This time, the draft proposed is much lower reporting limits, so we can get more sensitive readouts of what of these chemicals are in our drinking water."

The EPA is seeking public comment on the draft.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Wyoming Public Radio. To see more, visit Wyoming Public Radio.

Tags

EnvironmentDrinking WaterEnvironmental Protection Agency (EPA)PFASMountain West News Bureau
Maggie Mullen
Maggie Mullen is a fifth generation Wyomingite, born and raised in Casper. She is currently a Masters candidate in American Studies and will defend her thesis on female body hair in contemporary American culture this May. Before graduate school, she earned her BA in English and French from the University of Wyoming. Maggie enjoys writing, cooking, her bicycle, swimming in rivers and lakes, and most any dog.
See stories by Maggie Mullen
Related Content
Load More