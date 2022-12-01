Meet Michael Lyle, Jr., KUNC’s new All Things Considered host

Afternoons on KUNC have a new sound. Michael Lyle, Jr. is your guide through the national headlines and analysis, bringing you local context from our newsroom and keeping you informed about what’s happening in our communities.

Michael comes to KUNC from WSHU Public Radio, an NPR affiliate station in Fairfield, Connecticut. He’s won recognition for his reporting from the Connecticut AP Broadcasters Association and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalism. He is also a long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

“Public media audiences are more than just passive listeners: they are engaged, critical thinkers, and care deeply about what happens in their community,” says Michael. “That’s what I love about this job. They turn to us for the quality, unbiased journalistic approach they expect on a daily basis.”

Michael took some time to answer a few questions about who he is both behind and away from the mic.

Interview Highlights

These answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

QUESTION: What drew you to working in public radio?

MICHAEL LYLE, JR.: The fact that public media audiences care deeply about what happens in their community. They turn to us for the quality, unbiased journalistic approach they expect regularly.

What are you most looking forward to doing in Colorado?

Getting out and exploring all that makes the state special – attending sporting events, concerts, or taking in the great outdoors. There’s so much to do and see here I’m making a list and checking things off as I go along.

What issue are you most looking forward to covering?

Mostly social justice issues. We are living in unprecedented times and the need for hard-nosed journalism in touching on these issues is more valuable than ever.

What is your favorite part of being the host of All Things Considered?

Being the voice of news and information for our listeners. They turn to me to keep them informed daily. That’s what makes me dedicated to this job.

Timely question: how are your snow driving skills?

They are solid. I grew up in the northeast and New England, so I’m used to driving in wintry elements. Not that I like to, don’t get me wrong! LOL! But I can handle the rigors of driving in the snow.

What do you enjoy doing when you’re not on the radio?

Attending sporting events, concerts, video games, traveling, playing pickup basketball, weight training, reading a good book – basically anything that allows me to unwind after working through a busy news cycle.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I am a yellow belt in Taekwondo and Hapkido. I would love to get back in the mix with training and continue perfecting my skills. I’m also an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. The days of scouting were some of the best moments of my young adulthood.

Now for some quick-hit questions. Favorite color:

Black.

Favorite kind of pet?

Dogs. Puppies, mainly.

Favorite food?

I’m a foodie, so it varies. I enjoy American and international cuisine. I also cook, so I know how to jazz it up in the kitchen!

Peanut butter: crunchy or smooth?

Smooth. Has to be. It’s best that way!

iPhone or Android?

iPhone! I’m an Apple guy and never switching!

Hear Michael Lyle, Jr., on KUNC’s All Things Considered, every weekday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. KUNC can be heard up and down the Front Range at 91.5, at 102.7 in Boulder, 90.7 in Estes Park, 88.5 in Steamboat Springs, and 90.7 in Breckenridge. Additional signals are available across Northern Colorado, and you can listen from anywhere at kunc.org.