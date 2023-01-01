Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories. She fell in love with this valley for its community and can’t wait to tell more stories of this place through the voices of the people who make it so colorful.

Before moving to Aspen in October 2020, Kaya was a freelance researcher for the podcast team at America’s Test Kitchen, where she helped produce “Proof,” “The Walk-In” and “Mystery Recipe” while working from her mountain hometown of Tahoe City, California.

She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press.

When she’s not working, you can find Kaya chatting up strangers on the gondola, pounding the trails on a long run or baking a loaf of her favorite banana bread.