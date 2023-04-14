News brief with The Colorado Sun: a push for cleaner trucks; man convicted for Sec. of State threats

Each week, we talk with our colleagues at The Colorado Sun about the stories they're following. Editor David Krause joined us to discuss a push to electrify large trucks and the conviction of a man who threatened Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Colorado is following California’s lead as it considers requirements for cleaner trucks. THe California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously adopted the world’s first zero-emission commercial truck requirement, the Advanced Clean Trucks rule , in June 2020.

Krause said trucks emit disproportionate levels of pollution.

“Medium and heavy duty trucks are about 10% of the cars on the road, but they put out about 25% of the greenhouse gas emissions for transportation,” he told KUNC.

The low nitrogen oxide program that Colorado's Air Quality Commission is exploring would affect more than 700,000 vehicles on the road. If the new rules on trucks are passed, they would take effect in 2027. Governor Polis has ordered the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to redouble efforts to pass laws requiring more consideration of health and the environment in their regulations.

Krause said the trucking industry has concerns about the proposed changes, such as meeting supply and manufacturing needs. Trucking industry representatives are also worried about the logisitics of planning trips around charging stops.In another story from the Sun, a Denver man was found guilty of threatening Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Krause said the man “was convicted [Wednesday] of a Class Six felony for a phone call he made right after the June primaries last year to the secretary of state's office, saying that the angel of death was coming for her.” Investigators then pinged his phone and saw he was traveling from Kansas to Colorado, Krause explained. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, April 17.

The 52-year-old is not the only person recently found guilty of threatening Griswold following former President Trump’s failed re-election bid. In October, a Nebraska man pleaded guilty to federal charges for threats he made against her.