LBGTQ+ resources and how to help in the wake of the Club Q shooting

Just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, a shooting occurred at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., leaving five people dead and 25 injured. This attack at an LGBTQ+ nightclub happened the night before Transgender Day of Remembrance, Nov. 20. While a suspect is in custody and investigators are determining a motive, the attack comes less than two years after a gunman killed 10 people in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., and six years after another gunman killed 49 people at the Florida LGBTQ nightclub Pulse.

As our cities, state and country grieve yet another mass shooting, we hope to offer resources that may assist those who are processing these events.

Please don’t hesitate to take care of yourself and your loved ones during this difficult time.

The City of Colorado Springs will be offering services to residents at a Community Resource Expo . The expo will be held at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 North Nevada Avenue, on the following dates and times:

Monday, November 21, 2022, from 8:00AM to 7:00PM

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 8:00AM to 7:00PM

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00AM to 7:00PM

The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

Community Resources



Providers offering therapy (link is external) for those impacted. This list is being updated regularly by providers.

Red Cross 1-800-RedCross for mental and spiritual guidance

1-800-RedCross for mental and spiritual guidance Colorado Crisis Services 1-844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255 This hotline will connect you to a crisis counselor or trained professional. The staffer will assess risk and determine if a mobile response is necessary. If a mobile response is necessary, the Mobile Response Team or Community Response Team will strive to make contact within one hour in Colorado Springs or two hours outside Colorado Springs.

Diversus Health: Offers a 24/7 walk-in crisis center for crisis services and counseling for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. You can request an appointment here or visit 115 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.

UC Health has also assembled an excellent resource page that includes helpful tips and recommendations for taking care of yourself, and others, during times of crisis like this.

The Trevor Project offers 24/7 help for LGBTQ youth. Learn more about how to get help.

offers 24/7 help for LGBTQ youth. Learn more about how to get help. The #BoulderStrong Resource Center has therapists provided by Mental Health Partners. The center encourages victims, families, first responders and the Boulder community to seek support when coping with psychological and emotional effects associated with the Boulder Table Mesa tragedy.

The center is located at 2935 Baseline Rd in Boulder. Hours:

Monday - Wednesday from 10am - 6pm Thursday from 12pm (noon) - 8pm Friday from 10am - 6pm Saturdays from 11am - 4pm Closed on Sundays

Inside Out Youth Services in Colorado Springs

Fort Collins LGBTQ Social Alliance

gaycolorado.org

How Can You Help?



Giving Blood

Blood donations are always needed. If you are able to donate blood, consider the following resources:

