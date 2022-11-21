LBGTQ+ resources and how to help in the wake of the Club Q shooting
Just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, a shooting occurred at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., leaving five people dead and 25 injured. This attack at an LGBTQ+ nightclub happened the night before Transgender Day of Remembrance, Nov. 20. While a suspect is in custody and investigators are determining a motive, the attack comes less than two years after a gunman killed 10 people in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., and six years after another gunman killed 49 people at the Florida LGBTQ nightclub Pulse.
As our cities, state and country grieve yet another mass shooting, we hope to offer resources that may assist those who are processing these events.
Please don’t hesitate to take care of yourself and your loved ones during this difficult time.
The City of Colorado Springs will be offering services to residents at a Community Resource Expo. The expo will be held at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 North Nevada Avenue, on the following dates and times:
- Monday, November 21, 2022, from 8:00AM to 7:00PM
- Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 8:00AM to 7:00PM
- Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00AM to 7:00PM
The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.
Community Resources
- Providers offering therapy (link is external) for those impacted. This list is being updated regularly by providers.
- Red Cross 1-800-RedCross for mental and spiritual guidance
Colorado Crisis Services 1-844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255 This hotline will connect you to a crisis counselor or trained professional. The staffer will assess risk and determine if a mobile response is necessary.
- If a mobile response is necessary, the Mobile Response Team or Community Response Team will strive to make contact within one hour in Colorado Springs or two hours outside Colorado Springs.
- Diversus Health: Offers a 24/7 walk-in crisis center for crisis services and counseling for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. You can request an appointment here or visit 115 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
- UC Health has also assembled an excellent resource page that includes helpful tips and recommendations for taking care of yourself, and others, during times of crisis like this.
- The Trevor Project offers 24/7 help for LGBTQ youth. Learn more about how to get help.
- The #BoulderStrong Resource Center has therapists provided by Mental Health Partners. The center encourages victims, families, first responders and the Boulder community to seek support when coping with psychological and emotional effects associated with the Boulder Table Mesa tragedy.
- The center is located at 2935 Baseline Rd in Boulder.
- Hours:
- Monday - Wednesday from 10am - 6pm
- Thursday from 12pm (noon) - 8pm
- Friday from 10am - 6pm
- Saturdays from 11am - 4pm
- Closed on Sundays
- Inside Out Youth Services in Colorado Springs
- Fort Collins LGBTQ Social Alliance
- gaycolorado.org
How Can You Help?
- Club Q has selected the Colorado Healing Fund, which is part of Colorado Gives, as their preferred center for donations.
- Fundraiser for Tara (DJ T-Beatz) injured @Club Q
- Support for the Club Q Families and Survivors
Giving Blood
Blood donations are always needed. If you are able to donate blood, consider the following resources:
-
In the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, Club Q has long been a go-to spot for members of the LGBTQ community — a safe space where many felt they could just be themselves. But that was shattered this weekend when a gunman entered the club as people were drinking and dancing, killing five people and injuring 25 others.
-
The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crimes charges. The charges surfaced in online court records Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others.
-
Daniel Aston would let loose on a typical night at Club Q in Colorado Springs as a bartender and entertainer, sliding across the stage on all fours.
-
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club QLGBTQ people and their allies gathered in Fort Collins Sunday night. The group observed transgender day of remembrance and mourned those killed by a shooter the night before at Club Q in Colorado Springs.