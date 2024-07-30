LIVE UPDATES
Crews battle Alexander Mountain fire near Loveland
Crews are fighting the Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland a second day. The Alexander Mountain fire started on Monday, July 29 and has since grown to 1,800-plus acres with zero containment as of Tuesday afternoon.
For updated fire and evacuation zone maps, go to NoCo Alert: https://www.nocoalert.org/zone-map
You can also text "LCEVAC" to 888777 to get updates.
See our previous coverage:
Voluntary evacuation order near Carter Lake upgraded to a mandatory order
The voluntary evacuation order from the north side of Carter Lake, north to Highway 34 has been upgraded to a mandatory evacuation order. Residents in the area should evacuate immediately.
Fire now reported to be at 3,500 acres
The app Watch Duty now reports the Alexander Mountain Fire is at more than 3,500 acres.
Additional evacuation ordered near County Road 43
Another evacuation order has been issued for County Road 43 from Drake to just west of Old Bridge Road.
Information on evacuation centers
Evacuation centers have been set up at Namaqua Elementary School at 209 N. Namaqua Ave. and at the Estes Park Events Complex at 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park. Evacuation locations for animals have been set up at The Ranch Events Center, NoCo Humane Society and Island Grove Regional Park. The NoCo Humane Society for evacuation asks that you call 970-226-3647, opt. 0 for more information.
Travelers should know that U.S. 34 is closed between County Road 29 and County Road 43 because of the fire.
Evacuation Centers
- Namaqua Elementary School, 209 N. Namaqua Ave. Loveland
- Estes Park Events Complex, 125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park
- Red Cross Overnight Shelter, Foundations Church, 1380 Denver Ave., Loveland
Animal Shelters
- Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N 14th Ave, Greeley, CO
- The Ranch, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland
- NoCo Humane Society, 3501 E 71st St., Loveland
Rescued horses from the #AlexanderMountainFire at The Ranch. They’re building stall to hold more. Smaller animals can go to NoCo Humane pic.twitter.com/GrIY8FawK4— Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) July 29, 2024
Latest evacuation information
Mandatory Evacuations
To access the evacuation zone map, go here.
- Drake to Dam Store along Highway 34 including Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain
- Area of Waltonia Road, Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch, and Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch
- Bobcat Ridge Natural Area
- Flatiron Reservoir
- CR18E from Pole Hill to Pinewood Reservoir
- Horsetooth Reservoir is being utilized in support of wildfire operations and is being evacuated for those purposes, not due to fire. Please AVOID the area until further notice.
- Masonville area and Glade Road from US 34 to Indian Creek Road
Voluntary Evacuations
- Hidden Valley east of Devils Backbone including Ridge Pkwy and Spring Glade Rd to the north.
- CR18E from CR31 to CR 29
Additional evacuations ordered in Larimer County
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has ordered additional evacuations due to the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near Loveland.
Around noon today residents near Masonville and on Glade Road from US 34 to Indian Creek were told to evacuate immediately. All previous mandatory evacuation orders for the area are still in place.
The Sheriff’s Office has also told residents of Hidden Valley east of Devil's Backbone including Ridge Parkway and Spring Glade Road to the north to be prepared to evacuate. Incident Command Mike Smith says resources are strapped because of a number of big fires in the West. Fire managers have ordered a Complex Incident Management Team for assistance.
See a more recent evacuation map here.
Latest perimeter map from the #AlexanderMountainFire this morning. pic.twitter.com/7agxHKkKDa— Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) July 30, 2024
Update on fire size, perimeter
Incident Commander Mike Smith with the Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests provided an update a short time ago. Here are the most important points:
A Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered. They'll take command of the fire and bring in a lot more people and equipment than is currently available. Meanwhile, mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect.
The fire is currently at 1,820 acres with zero containment. It burned steadily throughout the night with low humidity. Breezes are expected to pick up this afternoon which will contribute to the fire's spread. According to the Forest Service, 220 ground crews and several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are working the fire.
Officials also provided an update on the fire's perimeter:
- To the west: The fire is holding in the Cedar Creek area but is expected to start spreading soon.
- Hwy 34: The fire has spread about one-third of the way down the canyon but may encounter rocky terrain and run out of fuels soon.
- The fire is one-half mile from Slyvandale Ranch but moving to the north.
- The biggest risks are to the north and west. The fire is slowly moving to the north. Command and crews are still trying to determine the best plan of attack in those areas.