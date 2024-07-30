Crews battle Alexander Mountain fire near Loveland

Crews are fighting the Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland a second day. The Alexander Mountain fire started on Monday, July 29 and has since grown to 1,800-plus acres with zero containment as of Tuesday afternoon.

For updated fire and evacuation zone maps, go to NoCo Alert: https://www.nocoalert.org/zone-map

You can also text "LCEVAC" to 888777 to get updates.

