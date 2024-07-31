© 2024
LIVE UPDATES

The Quarry Fire has prompted evacuations in Jefferson County

Published July 31, 2024 at 8:14 AM MDT

The start of the fire is unknown but the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued multiple evacuations in the early morning hours of July 31. The fire is near several residential areas and the Lockheed Martin campus.

Evacuation Orders

Posted July 31, 2024 at 8:33 AM MDT

Evacuation Order

  • Deer Creek Mesa subdivision
  • Sampson subdivision
  • Maxwell subdivision
  • Kuehster
  • McKinney Ranch
  • Murphy Gulch

Evacuation Warning

  • Silver Ranch
  • South Silver Ranch

Evacuation Shelters

Posted July 31, 2024 at 8:32 AM MDT

Dakota Ridge High School
13399 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO 80127, USA

Large Animal/Pets
Foothills Animal Shelter
580 McIntyre St, Golden, CO 80401, USA

Jeffco Fairgrounds
15200 W 6th Ave, Golden, CO 80401, USA

Photos: Photos from last night's fire in Jefferson County

Posted July 31, 2024 at 8:25 AM MDT

Jefferson County live briefing on the Quarry Fire

Posted July 31, 2024 at 8:24 AM MDT