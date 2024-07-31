LIVE UPDATES
The Quarry Fire has prompted evacuations in Jefferson County
The start of the fire is unknown but the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued multiple evacuations in the early morning hours of July 31. The fire is near several residential areas and the Lockheed Martin campus.
Evacuation Orders
Evacuation Order
- Deer Creek Mesa subdivision
- Sampson subdivision
- Maxwell subdivision
- Kuehster
- McKinney Ranch
- Murphy Gulch
Evacuation Warning
- Silver Ranch
- South Silver Ranch
Evacuation Shelters
Dakota Ridge High School
13399 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO 80127, USA
Large Animal/Pets
Foothills Animal Shelter
580 McIntyre St, Golden, CO 80401, USA
Jeffco Fairgrounds
15200 W 6th Ave, Golden, CO 80401, USA
Photos: Photos from last night's fire in Jefferson County
Wildland Fire in South #Jeffco.— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 31, 2024
Crews are working a 4-acre fire on Deer Creek Canyon just west of Grizzly. @WestMetroFire, @SouthMetroPIO, Inter-Canyon Fire, @NorthForkFire, and @JeffcoOpenSpace are all on-scene. Pre-evacuation notifications have gone out in the area. Updates… pic.twitter.com/W86PHYyzTO
Jefferson County live briefing on the Quarry Fire
LIVE press briefing on #QuarryFire. #cofire https://t.co/bMqhTMmaqB— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 31, 2024