A new performance examines the history behind some classic Ragtime tunes

Scott Joplin is known as the “King of Ragtime.” The composer and pianist created timeless tunes like “Maple Leaf Rag” and “The Entertainer” that have been played for generations. While millions of people know his songs, they may not know the history behind his work.

This is the topic of a new performance, “Ragtime: The Mind and Music of Scott Joplin” by Julliard-trained musician and Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Richard Kogan. Dr. Kogan was in town for a performance at the University of Colorado.

KUNC's Michael Lyle sat down with Kogan to discuss how he weaves music and medicine together, and how Joplin's compositions serve as a way to explore issues such as racism and discrimination.