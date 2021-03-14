Latest Updates: Power Outages In Northern Colorado As Winter Storm Hits Front Range

Sunday, March 14 Updates

9:51 a.m. - Xcel Energy is reporting tens of thousands of power outages in Northern Colorado, mainly in Greeley.

7:45 a.m. - Snow has continued along the northern Front Range and in the high country since about noon on Saturday. Xcel Energy is reporting about 5,800 customers without power — those outages are mainly in Greeley and Fort Collins. The wet heavy snow is causing tree limbs to snap and damaging power lines.

I-25 is closed between Wellington and the Wyoming Border. I-70 is closed both directions from Limon to Burlington, and CO Hwy 71 both directions from Brush to the Nebraska border.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews will use large plows to address main streets and small plows will be deployed to residential streets.

Plow operators will make consecutive passes and drop de-icing materials on main streets. C-DOT is asking resident to avoid the roads as much a possible today.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service office in Boulder said Denver International Airport had received 11.1 inches of snow.

Saturday, March 13 Updates

6:00 p.m. - More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches.

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips. The highways most likely to be affected included I-25 from Colorado Springs to Wyoming, including Denver and Monument Hill, I-70 to Limon, and I-76 to Ft. Morgan, the department said.

Denver International had a busy morning Saturday with passengers trying to beat the storm, but about 750 flights later in the day were canceled, airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said. Just about all Sunday flights had been canceled as well — nearly 1,300.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

