KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

'The Summer To End All Summers': Glacier, Rocky Mountain Parks To Require Reservations

Boise State Public Radio News | By Nate Hegyi
Published April 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM MDT
Parking at Glacier National Park's Logan Pass.
Jacob W. Frank
/
NPS
Parking at Glacier National Park's Logan Pass.

As more Americans get vaccinated, they're finally preparing for long-delayed vacations. But if they want to visit some big-name national parks in the West, they may need a reservation.

Glacier, Yosemite and Rocky Mountain national parks all recently announced they're making visitors book ahead to enter the parks or to visit iconic destinations, such as Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road. 

The moves come as the National Park Service expects record visitation at many of its most popular sites.

"I think everybody is assuming this is going to be the summer to end all summers," said Sarah Lundstrum, who works in and around Glacier National Park for the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association. 

Lundstrum says Going-to-the-Sun Road's ticketed entry system is an experiment in easing long lines and congestion as Glacier's visitation skyrockets.

"This is an answer, and it's the answer we're using this summer, but be patient because it's going to take a while to work out the bumps," she said. "And I think we can learn from this summer and do more and better in the future."

Plus, Lundstrum added, it beats spending "four hours sitting in your car just to find out you don't get to go in. This way, if you have that reservation and you drive to the park, you're going to get in. The certainty that this creates is pretty great."

Rocky Mountain National Park is implementing a two-tiered, timed-entry reservation system, while Yosemite will require advance reservations for day-use visitors to curb crowds due to COVID-19. 

Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau based at Yellowstone Public Radio. He earned an M.A. in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism in 2016 and interned at NPR’s Morning Edition in 2014. In a prior life, he toured around the country in a band, lived in Texas for a spell, and once tried unsuccessfully to fly fish. You can reach Nate at nate@ypradio.org.