NCAR Fire Updates: 19,000 people ordered to evacuate as fire burns in South Boulder

Last updated 5:32 p.m.

The NCAR Fire is now reported to be burning 123 acres with zero containment, more than doubling in size since the last update at 5 p.m.

Officials said at a press conference that winds are dying down and firefighters are working below the slurry line to fight the blaze.

The Eldorado Springs area and San Souci community have been added to the mandatory evacuation list. Approximately 19,000 people and 8,000 homes are affected by the current evacuation area.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management released a map containing more information about evacuation areas and shelters:

The original story continues below.

A fire is currently burning in South Boulder near Table Mesa Dr.

The fast-moving blaze, which officials are calling the NCAR Fire, started Saturday afternoon in the open space near the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The University of Colorado Boulder South campus has been ordered to evacuate, as well as the Table Mesa and Martin Acres neighborhoods. Eldorado Canyon State Park and other recreating areas near the fire are closed.

Areas west of Hwy 93, north of Eldorado Canyon State Park, east of Walker Ranch Open Space and south of Greenbriar Boulevard are under pre-evacuation notices.

We are working on multiple notifications to the community right now but if you’re in either of these shaded areas please EVACUATE NOW. We will continue to share info as the #NCARfire evolves. Also working to find a secure media staging area. Will tweet when found pic.twitter.com/xtvFgLgylm — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022

About 1,200 contacts have received evacuation notifications. Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent out to all cell phones within a 1/4-mile radius of the fire.

The East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Drive is now open as an evacuation point for evacuees and household pets.

Updates are being posted on the Boulder OEM website and the Boulder Police Department's Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.