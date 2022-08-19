The 'language of opportunity': Aurora prioritizes learning English as immigrants' key to success

English is the “language of opportunity.” That’s a line from Aurora’s 10-year Immigrant Integration Plan. Before creating this plan, the city conducted focus groups in 2019 with community members and found the two top priorities for immigrants and refugees were learning English and finding employment.

Research shows that immigrants who are proficient in English have higher paying jobs . Not only can they better support their families but the city of Aurora benefits too. The more money residents make, the more they can spend, and the more the city prospers.

To help foreign-born residents succeed, Aurora’s integration plan emphasizes education. How well are schools serving Aurora’s immigrant families?

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode three looks at efforts by two educational institutions and some of the unique challenges facing first and second-generation African students.

“A first generation African kid, my child can tell you, that goes to school acting like an American and then comes home and has to act like an African kid,” said Anne Keke, an immigrant from Côte d'Ivoire and Aurora Public Schools Board of Education Director.

