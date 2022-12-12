Colorado to get $150 million from CVS, Walgreens, for opioid settlement

Colorado is getting over $150 million in opioid settlements from CVS and Walgreens.

This is just a sliver of the $10 billion CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay to settle lawsuits nationwide over their part in the opioid epidemic.

State Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a final agreement with the pharmacy giants on Monday.

In addition to the payment, the companies will be required to monitor and report prescription activity in their pharmacies closely. Last month, Walmart also agreed to pay out funds and tighten its drug distribution practices.

Colorado will hold onto the money and distribute the settlements to local governments for addiction and prevention services.