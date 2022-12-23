Casa Bonita, the 'Disneyland of Mexican Restaurants,' to reopen in May 2023

Casa Bonita, Denver’s beloved Mexican-themed restaurant, is aiming to re-open in May 2023, according to a video announcement made by owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the show South Park.

Casa Bonita has been linked with South Park in the popular imagination since 2003, when an episode featured the restaurant. So, when Casa Bonita hit the skids in 2020, it made a certain sense that South Park’s creators jumped in to save the cultural landmark.

After closing early in the pandemic, Casa Bonita faced seemingly insurmountable financial difficulties. The previous owners faced eviction and filed for bankruptcy in April 2021.

A few months later, Parker and Stone announced they had purchased the restaurant and all its intellectual property.

Enthusiasts have been anticipating a reopening ever since. But complications during the renovations process kept the doors closed.

In the meantime, Parker and Stone hired a new executive chef to improve the restaurant’s cuisine. James Beard nominated Dana “Loco” Rodriguez joined the team in the fall of 2021.

On Thursday, the new owners finally gave the people what they wanted: a date in May of 2023. In the video announcement, Parker, Stone and Rodriguez sit in the construction zone inside the restaurant.

“We got an opening day!” Stone and Parker announce. “It’s gonna be in May!” Rodriguez says. “We’re opening this May?” Parker feigns surprise – and a little terror. “This May,” Stone and Rodriguez confirms before the room erupts in cheers.

In a special holiday message from Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Dana "Loca" Rodriguez, the grand reopening date for Casa Bonita is revealed. Happy holidays! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/Jhhx27apsV — Casa Bonita (@CasaBonita) December 22, 2022

Casa Bonita employees spent time during the extended closure working on dual language skills and volunteering for local nonprofits. Many longtime employees remained on the payroll throughout that time.