Aurora PD joins the 30x30 Initiative to increase the number of women in law enforcement

The Aurora Police Department is the latest Colorado law enforcement agency to sign onto the “30x30” pledge. The national initiative aims to increase the number of women recruitedinto law enforcement to 30 percent of new officer classes by 2030. At Aurora PD, the staff is only 10-11% women while the national average is 12%.

"The Aurora Police Department thought it was important to join the 30x30 Initiative because representation matters, and diversity in all facets is important," said Sergeant Faith Goodrich with the Aurora PD’s Public Information Office. Sergeant Goodrich said the national initiative requires agencies to pursue "low- and no-cost steps to help attract women to the profession."

Patrol Officer Maria Cortez says recruiting and retaining women in policing is a challenge partially because of how intimidating and demanding the work can be.

"Sometimes with families and stuff, it just doesn't work," Officer Cortez said, "but once you push through that and you find a good rhythm that works with your family, it's just very rewarding to be in this career."

Cortez also said she wants to set an example for future generations.

"It's very important that my daughter sees that I put this uniform on every day, and she can do whatever she sets her mind to," she told KUNC.

For any women considering joining the force, Cortez says to ask yourself, "Why not you?"

"We as women sometimes limit ourselves because we believe maybe we're not good enough, we're not strong enough, we're not big enough," she concluded. "But, honestly, if you have that calling, I think that's enough to at least try."

