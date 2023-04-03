Denver voters to pick city's new mayor from a crowded field of candidates

Denver residents are deciding who will be the city’s next mayor out of an unusually crowded pool of candidates. Current Mayor Michael Hancock has reached his term limit after having been in office for twelve years, making this only the fifth mayoral election in Denver since the 1950s without an incumbent candidate.

There are 16 candidates left in the mayoral race, although 17 will appear on the ballot. Former candidate Kwame Spearman, the owner of Denver-based Tattered Cover Book Store, dropped out of the race after the ballots were already printed.

Here are the other candidates:



Renate Behrens

Kelly Brough

Lisa Calderón

Al Gardner

Chris Hansen

Leslie Herod

Mike Johnston

Aurelio Martinez

Terrance Roberts

Trinidad Rodriguez

Ean Tafoya

Robert Treta

Thomas Wolf

The race between the candidates is tight and there isn't a clear frontrunner. If no candidate wins a majority of votes, there will be a runoff in June between the two candidates with the highest numbers of votes. Central issues for this mayoral race include housing affordability, homelessness and public safety.

Voters will also be considering eight open city council seats, including two at-large members who will represent the whole city of Denver. This election will also decide the fate of the land formerly occupied by the Park Hill Golf Course.

Ballot drop box and vote center locations are available online. Denverites can register to vote through election day. All ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on April 4.

