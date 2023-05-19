CU Boulder creates new position to improve relations with Native American communities

The University of Colorado Boulder is hiring for a newly created position that will serve as a liaison between the campus and Native American communities across Colorado.

Andrew Cowell, director of the CU Boulder Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies, said the position was created almost a year after the university established a land acknowledgment statement that aims to establish more frequent communication between the university and local Indigenous peoples and tribal nations.

"We're a teaching and research center that's focused on community building," Cowell said of the CU Boulder Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies. "It's a general idea that in doing so, we're also going to strengthen the Indigenous, Native community on the campus and provide better educational and outreach opportunities for our own students as well."

Cowell said his staff is looking to hire someone by the start of the fall 2023 semester who brings experience working with Native American tribal governments as well as U.S. federal or state governments.

"We want someone who understands the politics of the Native American culture and can work to build connections between an academic institution such as ours," Cowell said.

Cowell added the new position will also be responsible for working to increase the number of Native American students enrolled at the university.

"Not only will this bring a greater presence to the campus, it will also provide interesting learning opportunities and experiences that people otherwise don't know about," Cowell said.

