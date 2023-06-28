News brief with Boulder Reporting Lab: BVSD settles civil rights case for $32.5K

The Boulder valley School District will pay out $32,500 after being sued under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In January 2022 at Whittier Elementary School, a white student told two Black students he wanted them to be his bodyguards and servants, Herrick told KUNC.

“The mom of one of those Black students filed a complaint with the school that was investigated by the principal, who determined that those remarks were discriminatory,” Herrick told KUNC.

The white student apologized and was moved to another classroom. However, that student’s family thought the school’s response to the incident was unfair.

“In fact, they alleged that the Black student and her mother had bullied their son and that the principal did nothing to hold them accountable,” Herrick said.

The white student and his family claim the school district subjected them to a different disciplinary process on the basis of their race.

