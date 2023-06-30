© 2023
All Hail the Rockies! Pea-sized hail makes Coors Field a winter wonderland ahead of Dodgers game

KUNC | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM MDT
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz lies face down on white, hail-covered ground--with some hail flying up upon impact from his hands--while another person walks by rows of stadium bleachers in the background.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, front, dives onto a hail-covered tarpaulin after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. Injured Rockies pitcher German Marquez, back, walks away. The Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday.

Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies stretched and dove, head first, making quite a splash.

The Rockies catcher wasn't stealing a base or avoiding a tag. Instead, Diaz was sliding on the hail-covered tarp of Coors Field hours before Colorado hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

The Denver area was hit with heavy rain, high winds and pea-sized hail, transforming the green outfield grass into ice-covered turf and giving the "Boys of Summer" a taste of winter.

Colorado Rockies assistant bullpen catcher Kyle Cunningham walks carefully on a hail-covered walkway, leaning against a brick wall with his left arm.
1 of 3  — Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Colorado Rockies assistant bullpen catcher Kyle Cunningham navigates a hail-covered walkway to the field after a storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
David Zalubowski / AP
Clubhouse attendant Csey Williams heaves a bucket full of hail with both hands while standing almost knee-deep in hail.
2 of 3  — Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Clubhouse attendant Csey Williams uses a bucket to bail a mixture of water and hail out from in front of the clubhouse doors of the home dugout after a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
David Zalubowski / AP
A small vehicle sits stationary on Coors Field in a blanket of hail with an empty stadium surrounding.
3 of 3  — Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Hail covers a tarpaulin and the field after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday.
David Zalubowski / AP

The conditions prompted Diaz to do a swan dive and others to make snow angels, and left maintenance crews at Coors Field hoisting shovels full of hail and working to restore order to the field. The start of the game was delayed for 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Walkways were covered with the icy mix and crews were left bailing buckets of the frozen and fast-melting slop from the entry to doors to the clubhouse in the home dugout. Across the way underneath the stadium near the visitors' clubhouse, others with squeegees worked to push the water-hail mixture into drains.

Grounds workers using shovels cleared much of the hail pellets from the field, but pockets of the icy precipitation remained visible in the outfield.

Colorado RockiesHailstorms
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
