News brief with the Coloradoan: New beetle kills trees and big snowpack brings climbing hazards

We occasionally check in with our colleagues at the Fort Collins Coloradoan about the stories they’re following. This time, reporter Miles Blumhardt joined us to talk about some of the latest environmental stories.

Spruce trees in Northern Colorado are facing a new infestation. The emerald ash borer - an invasive, burrowing beetle - is the usual suspect in local tree die-off. But this year, a new beetle in town is causing mayhem: the spruce ips hunteri beetle .

Ips beetles nest and reproduce inside spruce trees, almost always killing them. Fort Collins officials have identified 200 affected trees so far. This new beetle started showing up in the region within the last two years, stowed away on wild firewood brought home by outdoor recreationists.

Blumhardt told KUNC how to spot the pest’s presence.

“The spruce tree will start dying from the top, and then it'll slowly work down," Blumhardt said. "Unfortunately, once the tree shows that type of damage, they likely will not make it.”

Blumhardt said insecticide injections are an option, but the city of Fort Collins has found them largely ineffective to combat the beetles.

“The best measure, really, is to do a preventative spray,” he said.

Authorities also advise against bringing home wild-cut firewood that could carry the insects.

In another story, it's Colorado 14er season, but Rocky Mountain National Park's popular Longs Peak is currently considered unsafe for climbing.

Blumhardt said Colorado had a great snowpack year, the likes of which hasn't been seen in over a decade.

"Unfortunately, that makes it very dangerous for the average hiker [or] climber that wants to do Longs Peak,” he told KUNC. “Usually you can do it. You can start at about July 4th, when most of the snow is out, but this year they're telling me it's probably a month behind, maybe early August.”

Blumhardt said taking time to acclimate to higher elevations and making sure you have the proper gear are both key to staying safe on a trek at Longs Peak.

“Longs Peak is not to be messed with if you aren't properly prepared for it,” Blumhardt said.

