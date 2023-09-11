Thousands of Colorado football fans watch win over Nebraska

Thousands of University of Colorado football fans took in all the sights and sounds of Saturday’s big win over Nebraska in Boulder at the home field season opening game and the team's first season since joining the Pac-12.

Jake Ludwigson, a junior at CUsaid he and his friends started their day at 7 a.m. at the Fox network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame an Fest at Farrand Field. It was here where fans from both teams gathered for your typical tailgating fare, such as bratwurst and hamburgers off the grill as well as some friendly chatter amongst their respective fanbases.

Some fans went the extra mile making it no surprise to find someone in a buffalo costume that mimicked the Colorado team's mascot, Ralphie wandering around. By contrast one woman dressed in red and white from top to bottom in Nebraska gear made no secret whom she was rooting for.

"Go Big Red! Go Big Red!" she shouted to a chorus of fellow Nebraska fans cheering around her.

Nonetheless,Ludwignson predicted that fans watching the national televised broadcast would witness a huge Buffs victory.

"I’ve been a Colorado fan for my whole life," said Ludwigson. "I’ve been waiting for this for so long. I’m so excited for this game. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be a blowout. We’re going to destroy Nebraska.”

Colorado did just that in a 36-to-14 win over the Huskers in front of a sold-out crowd of 53,241 people. According to the university, the game marked the biggest attendance at Folsom Field in 15 years.

Colorado football has seen a resurgence led by new head coach and NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders. They began the season with a huge upset of national runner-up Texas Christian University.

"It's been a long time coming," said Nathan Wittenburg, a junior at CU. "Last year it was pretty quiet because they were really bad. But with "Coach Prime" here, the excitement is back. We couldn't be happier."

The Buffs are now 2-0 on the young season and moved up four spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll to number 18.

Saturday promises to be another huge crowd in Boulder when the Buffs face off with in-state rival Colorado State at 8 p.m. The game will be featured on Fox Sports' pregame show andESPN's "College Gameday" on location.