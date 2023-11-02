© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Rental property owners oppose legislation that could quadruple their taxes

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published November 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT
Tommy Jeffries, in a navy blue t-shirt, walks on a wooden porch with three wooden high-top chairs and a view of a town below and mountains in the distance.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
Working locally in Summit County since 2010, Tommy Jeffries walks on his patio, Sept. 1, 2023, of the Breckenridge home he bought in 2017. Jeffries cleans and makes repairs and does other general upkeep during turnovers at the house, for the next set of short-term rental guests. Jeffries, who manages a ski shop, relies on short-term rental bookings in the spare bedrooms to keep up with the mortgage after years of bad experiences with irresponsible long-term renters.

In recent years, the short-term rental market has exploded in Colorado. KUNC’s Nikole Robinson Carroll spoke with The Colorado Sun Team Editor David Krause about why rental owners headed to the State Capitol this week.

“More than 80 people showed up to what some people might think of as a, kind of an obscure committee, the Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy,” Krause told KUNC. “They’re concerned about possible legislation next year that would roughly quadruple property taxes for the tens of thousands of short-term rentals.”

Specifically, the measure would classify homes that are rented for 90 days or fewer per year—and for less than a month at a time—as commercial lodging properties. Property tax assessment rates for lodging properties is 27.9%, compared to the 6.765% rate that's used for residential properties.

“A lot of mountain town communities, especially, have seen short-term rental taxes and fees, with a lot of that money going to help affordable housing in those mountain towns,” Krause said. “Supporters of this legislation, including the governor, say it's meant to put short-term rentals on level ground with hotels and motels.”

Nonpartisan legislative council staffers estimate that if the current version of Interim Committee Bill 6 is approved, it would increase local property tax revenues by over $370 million starting in 2026.

“But the big caveat,” Krause told KUNC, “is that this bill comes as Proposition HH is on the ballot for next week.”

Prop HH is a 10-year property tax relief plan that has language about taxing second and subsequent homes, many of which are used for short-term rentals.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
