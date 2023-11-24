Aims Community College looks to grow its aviation offerings with an aircraft mechanic program

Aims Community College’s Board of Regents has unanimously approved a plan for a $21.8 million aviation-technology center. BizWest reported earlier this month the facility will be built near Northern Colorado Regional Airport and house the Greeley school’s planned training program for aircraft mechanics.

Eric Himler, the director of aviation programs at Aims, told KUNC the Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Mechanic program is included in the aviation department's five-year plan, with the goal of launching it in January 2026.

A&P mechanics are certified to perform general maintenance and repairs on aircraft. They work on a variety of parts, including engines, landing gear, brakes, and air conditioning systems.

About a year ago, Himler said Aims officials found out the school would not be able to secure federal funding to implement the program, but a partnership opportunity came up with The Water Valley Company and Discovery Air. Discovery Air currently has one hangar at Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

“We were able to essentially reinvigorate the idea for our board and our college president,” Himler said. “That started early this year and was voted on in November to approve."

Under the aviation umbrella, Aims currently has three tracks: a flight program, an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program, and an air traffic control program.

“So this (A&P track) would really be the fourth leg of that program,” Himler said. “If you look at manned and unmanned flight, they complement each other. Air traffic control complements both of those, and now an aircraft mechanic program complements both manned and unmanned flight. So that's that full aviation ecosystem that we're talking about.”

According to Boeing’s 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook report, 690,000 new maintenance technicians will be needed in the aviation industry over the next 20 years.

“The need for aircraft mechanics nationally exceeds that of pilots, so that was the genesis of us creating an A&P program to support the local, state and national need for mechanics,” Himler said.

In Colorado, aircraft mechanics can earn upwards of $70,000 per year.

“And that's relatively early on in that career,” Himler said. “So a big return on investment for the students who want to be a part of this project.”

Scott Holst, general manager of Discovery Air, said the aviation-technology center and training opportunities to be held there will be a boon for students and the community.

“This facility will not only provide a high level of education for aviation careers which are in extremely high demand in this industry but will also contribute in so many positive ways to this area and the families who call it home," Holst wrote in an email to KUNC. "This is a wonderful partnership between two entities who are visionaries for our communities and the future of this area.”

Students interested in learning more can find information and contact department faculty here.

