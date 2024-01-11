© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Lyons-area residents and leaders are pushing for stricter Cemex plant permits

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:35 PM MST
Gray industrial buildings and smoke stacks with green grass and trees in the foreground.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
Cemex’s Cement Plant on June 13, 2022, near Lyons.

Recently, opponents of a Cemex cement plant near Lyons asked for strict changes to the plant’s environmental permits.

David Krause, an editor with The Colorado Sun, joined KUNC’s Nikole Robinson Carroll to discuss the story.

“Opponents say the plant is part of a $15 billion worldwide operation, so they're just cynically 'paying to play' as it were, and taking minimal state and federal enforcement as just the cost of doing business,” Krause told KUNC.

According to EPA records, the Cemex Lyons plant reported about 320,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2022, making it the largest single emitter in Boulder County. The adjustments being called for in Cemex’s permits include making continuous air monitoring visible to the public, improving dust control, and adding more accountability for violations.

“Last year, the neighbor complaints really kind of brewed up with the mining activity that's across from the processing part of the plant, and the heavy traffic on the road creating a dust bowl,” Krause said. “In 2022, the county commissioners rejected the deal to renew the mining permits and operations nearby. So now Cemex is saying the truck traffic has increased because they're bringing in outside material.”

Advocates are seeking changes under the U.S. Clean Air Act. The air pollution division has 30 days to modify, approve or deny the permit. The EPA will then have 45 days to respond or seek changes. After that, the advocates can use up to 60 days to appeal any permanent provisions.

