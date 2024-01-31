Kick off Black History Month with these area events starting February 1

Black History Month honors the history and heritage of Black Americans and celebrates their contributions to U.S. culture. Throughout February, communities across Northern Colorado offer activities for all ages in recognition of local Black communities and their influence statewide. Learn the craft of rapping, check out a new art exhibit, or take the kids to a themed storytime–there are so many options to choose from!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Events

CAAAS Day Black History Month Celebration

February 1 is the first day of Black History Month, and it’s also the official University of Colorado Boulder Center for African and African American Studies (CAAAS) Day in Colorado. Join the center to celebrate with food, dance, poetry and music.

Where: University Memorial Center Glenn Miller Ballroom, 1669 Euclid Avenue, Boulder

When: Thursday, Feb. 1, 4-6 p.m.

Cost: free

Black Destiny Month: Redesigning Our Future

Colorado State University is offering a range of activities in honor of Black History Month, including musical performances, movie screenings, and even a hair and fashion show. Check out the link for details on all of the offerings during the month of February.

Where: Various locations at Colorado State University, Fort Collins

When: Feb. 1-29

Cost: N/A

Black Futures in Art: Ever Evolving

Check out a new art exhibit in honor of Black History Month during February’s First Friday in Boulder.

Where: The Gallery At The Bus Stop Apartments, 4895 North Broadway, Boulder

When: Feb. 2-25

Cost: free

Community Art Workshop with Louise Cutler

Create art with others at this family-friendly drop-in workshop. Supplies and snacks provided.

Where: Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: free

Rap Writer's Workshop

Learn how to write like a rapper during this event for all ages. There will be opportunities to both practice writing a rap as well as perform for the group.

Where: Foothills Mall, 215 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: free

Proclaiming Colorado’s Black History Guided Tour with Annett James

Learn about the history of Black Coloradans from the 1840s to present in a tour led by Boulder County’s NAACP president.

Where: The Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 12-1 p.m.

Cost: $20

Grown n' Sexy: A Night Out

Get ready for an adults-only night on the town, and feel free to come dressed for the occasion. The drop-in event will offer live music, food and drink, so come whenever you can make it.

Where: Smok Barbecue, 327 East Foothills Parkway Suite 110, Fort Collins

When: Friday, Feb. 23, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: free

Black History Month: Tuskegee Airmen - Legacy of Courage

Catch a 2021 documentary about the history and legacy of the first Black U.S. military pilots and join in a discussion afterward.

Where: Golden Library, 1019 10th St., Golden

When: Thursday, Feb. 29, 5-6:30 p.m.

Cost: free

Children & Teens

Craft Storytime: Black History Month

Listen to stories from Black authors, participate in sing-alongs and do a special flower pot craft oriented toward a preschool audience.

Where: Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont

When: Thursday, Feb. 1, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: free

Youth Paint n' Sip [Mocktails]

Youth of color are invited to participate in a painting class while sipping fun, non-alcoholic drinks. Registration is required.

Where: 140 West Oak Street suite 150, Fort Collins

When: Thursday, Feb. 8, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Cost: free

Celebrating Black History Month: Discovering the Art of Clementine Hunter

Children in grades 3 to 6 are invited to learn about artist Clementine Hunter and then create their own folk art paintings.

Where: Louisville Public Library, 951 Spruce Street, Louisville

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 4-4:45 p.m.

Cost: free

Workshop with Dream Create Inspire Tour

Youth are invited to participate in an art-based workshop focused on collective healing and community building. Registration is required.

Where: Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins, 1825 East Mulberry Street, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 4-7 p.m.

Cost: free

