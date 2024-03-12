Former DNA scientist under criminal investigation for data manipulation, withholding test results

A former DNA scientist with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) manipulated data and withheld testing results, according to the filing of an internal review into Yvonne "Missy" Woods, who is also under criminal investigation.

Woods was placed on administrative leave last October and retired a month later. She worked with the CBI crime lab for 29 years.

The Colorado Sun reporter Michael Booth joined KUNC Morning Edition host Michael Lyle, Jr. to discuss how authorities are approaching this situation.

"The accusation is that (Woods) intentionally manipulated the results of DNA evidence for at least 652 cases that she handled between 2008 and 2023," said Booth. "If you were on a case where you were convicted, or if you were a victim in a case where someone was exonerated and you find out that, in that particular case, Missy Woods had intentionally manipulated DNA evidence, you would want re-trial, or you might want a re-investigation of that original DNA."

Booth said the CBI is also looking at Woods' work history dating back to 1994, when she started with the agency. The investigation was launched in September after they discovered flaws in her work.

"(The agency) still believe(s) that her work resulted in either just convictions or, in some cases, just exonerations," said Booth. "They don't believe that DNA data was intentionally manipulated to convict someone falsely and falsify that data. They just say that there were corners cut, and that it may not be as serious as people are saying."

The issue has become so dire, however, that state budget leaders are being asked for millions of dollars more to conduct extensive research testing, according to Booth.

"If they're testing thousands of cases that (Woods) was involved with, the CBI will need a million more dollars this year just for its DNA testing budget," Booth said.

The incident is likely to create a ripple effect in the Colorado justice system as more questions about Woods' conduct surface.

Booth said there's a possibility DNA cases in which Woods was involved will likely be reopened and re-tested. So far, no charges have been filed.