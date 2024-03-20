© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Poudre School District seeing slower declines in enrollment

KUNC | By Michael Lyle
Published March 20, 2024 at 12:16 PM MDT
Bamford Elementary School is pictured on Dec. 28, 2023. It is a gray brick building with the words "Bamford Elementary School" cut out of a metal sign.
Logan Newell
/
The Coloradoan
Bamford Elementary School is pictured on Dec. 28, 2023. The Poudre School District is considering consolidating some of its institutions as they deal with a slow decline in enrollment for kindergarten thru 12th grade students from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

The Poudre School District is seeing a decline in enrollment at a lower pace.

Figures from the state Department of Education show in PSD’s non-charter schools that students in kindergarten through 12th grade declined by 239 students from 2022-23 to 2023-24. That’s less than half of the 540-student drop the district originally projected.

Earlier this week, the Facilities Planning Steering committee brought their scenarios before a school board meeting with the hope of trying to fix the matter.

Coloradoan reporter Kelly Lyell spoke with KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to get more on what recommendations the committee made at that meeting.

"Essentially, they're trying to figure out which schools can be consolidated and are closed so they can save some money," said Lyell. "The gist of it was addressing the high growth area of the district, which is the tip east of Interstate 25. They talked about redrawing the boundaries for those elementary schools east of I-25 such as Timnath Elementary and Bamford Elementary, which is technically in Loveland but it's right on the Loveland Windsor line and serves residents in Windsor."

Lyell said the issue of the district redrawing boundaries could affect a lot of different schools, especially at the middle school level as they start trying to shift some of the enrollment for the short term.

"(The committee) took a close look at Lopez and Dunn elementary schools and was thinking of moving those students into other surrounding neighborhood schools," said Lydell. "All of these plans are designed to take effect beginning with the 2025-26 school year. The committee was adamant to say that this is a draft and that nothing is official just yet."

Lyell said the committee is slated to meet at Timnath Middle High School for the first of seven public engagement sessions with several slated to take place at various locations in the region the following week.
News Poudre School DistrictRedistricting
Michael Lyle
I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s All Things Considered. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.
