Colorado Sun reporter escorted out of GOP state assembly over alleged unfair coverage

Sandra Fish has covered politics for The Colorado Sun newspaper since 1982. She was set to cover the Republican Party’s state assembly in Pueblo last weekend and was given a press pass when she entered the event. But a short time later, Fish was escorted out by a sheriff’s deputy.

Fish was apparently not on the official list of reporters permitted to cover the event, and state GOP party chair Dave Williams said Fish was kicked out because her reporting is "unfair."

The incident was recorded on video and has gone viral across social media.

The Colorado Sun editor Larry Ryckman joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to discuss the aftermath of this incident and why censorship of the press is dangerous.

Ryckman said Fish has covered countless state assemblies over the years, including primaries, elections and legislative sessions. She's also covered events that state GOP party chair Dave Williams has taken part in.

"(Fish) reported on how (Williams) used party funds to support his own candidacy to represent the Fifth Congressional District, and to attack his political opponents and even the Colorado Springs newspaper," said Ryckman. "By the way, she's also written stories that dug into the finances of the Democrats as well. So Williams has accused Fish of treating him unfairly, but he has not provided a single example of a factual error or an instance when we were unfair."

The incident also caught the attention of likely GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. Ryckman said the former president took to his Truth Social platform to defend Williams, saying Williams is under what Trump called a "Fake News assault."

Ryckman added that Fish's treatment has drawn rebukes from several state GOP and Democratic leaders.

"Several prominent Colorado Republicans, including State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer—Weld County, have expressed support publicly and privately. They've condemned the party's action," said Ryckman. "They have said that Fish is a tough but fair reporter. Prominent Democrats, including Sen. John Hickenlooper and Attorney General Phil Weiser, also have publicly supported Fish and condemned these actions."

Ryckman also said it has raised questions about the role the press has in serving the public and reporting on news and information.

"Free press is a pillar of a healthy democracy," said Ryckman. "This isn't about one Colorado Sun reporter being thrown out of a party meeting. Sandra Fish was there to represent the public. The people of Colorado have a right to know who's seeking to represent them in public offices, and what they're all about."

Ryckman added: "It's a very slippery slope when we allow politicians to start picking and choosing who can cover them, and who can't. We all lose when the politicians only allow a reporter to write favorable stories about them. Government needs a watchdog to keep an eye on things. Colorado deserves better."