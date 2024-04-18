Colorado Senate set to vote on bill that bans the sale of semi-automatic weapons

Last week, the state house passed a bill that would ban the purchase, sale and transfer of semi-automatic weapons. The bill outlines the makes and models of firearms that could be classified as being semi-automatic weapons, including AK-47s and AR-15s. Possession of these kinds of weapons would still be allowed under the bill, but illegal importation of those weapons would be prohibited.

House Bill 1292 passed 35-27 almost exclusively along party lines. The issue of gun reform remains a complex topic in Colorado as the bill seeks approval from the Senate.

Colorado Sun reporter David Krause joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to discuss why the bill faces a tough challenge for the Senate's approval.

"It's going to need 18 votes to pass the Senate," said Krause. "The Democrats have a 23 to 12 majority. But, you know, that chamber is considered a lot more moderate than the House. Even if it does pass the Senate, it seems unlikely the Governor would sign it. He's always been skeptical of discussions around "this kind of equipment versus that kind of equipment."

Krause also said the issue of gun reform has been a contentious topic in Colorado following previous mass shootings such as what took place at Columbine High Schoolin 1999 and the Century 16 movie theatre in Aurora back in 2012.

"It really goes back to a Second Amendment issue that the Republicans really carry through versus gun control after hundreds of mass shootings," said Krause. "Certainly Colorado has more than its fair share, starting with Columbine, which marks its 25th anniversary this weekend. Democrats in the state legislature don't think federal elected officials are doing enough. So they are taking it on at the state level."

Should the bill not pass in the Senate, Krause said it is likely the House will try to pass it again after this year's legislative session, which ends on May 8.

"They'll try something again next year, kind of revamp the wording," said Krause. "Senate President Steve Fenberg, said the legitimate conversation about promising something big to society is valid. Republicans say any gun measures that really run afoul of the Second Amendment should be geared toward the causes of mass shootings, really looking and focusing more on mental health issues."