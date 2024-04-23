Denver Broncos introduce new uniforms for first time since 1997

The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms Monday with their first major changes since 1997. The " Mile High Collection " maintains the current helmet logo and features a total of 10 uniform combinations, four jerseys and three helmets.

The collection integrates elements of Colorado's landscapes, features a new dark blue helmet — a color the team calls "metallic satin" — and introduces a throwback orange uniform that includes the legacy blue "D" helmet, paying tribute to the Orange Crush era and the Broncos' first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

David Zalubowski / AP The number 5280 to mark the elevation of the city of Denver is displayed on the bumper of one of the helmets to go with the four new uniforms that the Denver Broncos NFL football team will wear starting in the upcoming season during a news conference at Empower Field at Mile High, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. The update is the first major change to the team's uniforms since 1997.

Former linebacker Randy Gradishar will become the first member of the Orange Crush enshrined in Canton when he's inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in July.

Gradishar was featured in a video alongside star cornerback Patrick Surtain II introducing the collection.

The rest of the collection uses the Broncos' current helmet logo and colors — sunset orange (home), summit white (away) and midnight navy (alternate) — along with metallic satin helmets in navy for both home and away games and white (alternate).

David Zalubowski / AP Two of the four new uniforms that the Denver Broncos NFL football team will wear starting in the upcoming season are on display during a news conference at Empower Field at Mile High, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. The update is the first major change to the team's uniforms since 1997.

"As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we're also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history," team president Damani Leech said. "Our new uniforms — the Mile High Collection — boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home."

After getting feedback from more than 10,000 fans, team co-owner Carre Walton Penner led a contingent that included Leech and chief marketing officer Hailey Sullivan to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, to meet with designers.

Among the changes:

— The front helmet bumpers display an orange "5280" to mark Denver's mile-high elevation.

— The font featured on the back nameplates is a nod to national parks signage located around Colorado.

— The outer neck tag is now a triangle label inspired by the iconography of summit markers found throughout the Rocky Mountain region. The inner neck tag has "Broncos Country" emblazoned across the back along with "5280" embroidered vertically.